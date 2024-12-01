Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Amid massive security, three-member judicial committee conducted inspection near the Shahi Masjid area in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday where stone-pelting incident took place on November 24.

The committee members visited the areas and spoke to the residents as well as officials regarding the incident. The panel was accompanied by security personnel as they visited the violence-hit area.

Earlier Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that the committee will visit the place to collect evidence today and all arrangements to ensure smooth probe process has been made.

"The probe committee will do their job, they will decide what to do, we just need to assist them, wherever they go and collect the evidence," Singh said.

The commissioner said that the situation in Sambhal is currently peaceful and the authorities are constantly monitoring the same.

"The situation in Sambhal is absolutely peaceful, there is no problem there right now, constant monitoring is being done. Vigilance is maintained so as to ensure peace and order," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday held a flag march in the area.

"We have strengthened the security and forces have been deployed. We are committed to organising all the events safely. There is no sign of violence and the police force is deployed at every crucial point. Namaz will be offered tomorrow (at Shahi Jama Masjid)," Sambhal ASP Shrishchand said.

Tensions in Sambhal have been high since November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. Clashes between protestors and police over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths. The survey was initiated following a petition claiming the mosque site was originally a Harihar temple.

A stone-pelting incident occurred on November 24 during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

So far, 27 individuals, including 25 men and two women, have been arrested, and seven FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence, according to police.

On November 29, the Supreme Court asked Uttar Pradesh to ensure "harmony and peace" in Sambhal and directed the trial court there not to proceed in the suit against the Jama Masjid till the petition filed by the Masjid Committee against the survey order is listed in the High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar directed that the report of the advocate commissioner, who conducted the survey of the mosque, should be kept in a sealed cover and should not be opened in the meantime.

The top court was hearing the plea of the Committee of Management of Jama Masjid in Sambhal against the November 19 order of the local court for the survey of the mosque. (ANI)

