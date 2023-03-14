Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): In a tragic incident on Tuesday, five people including a woman were killed while nine others in a collision between two four-wheelers on the Agra Lucknow Expressway, the police said.

An ambulance on its way also collided with the car and leaving those inside it injured, they added.

"The accident happened near pillar number 48 of the Agra Lucknow Expressway, near Thana Nasirpur area," said Ravi Ranjan, District Officer, Firozabad.

According to the police, the collision was so intense that all five people were killed on the spot. While nine others who were injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. Of the five dead, four are men and one is a woman.

"Among those killed, four people were returning from a wedding function at Ambedkar Nagar and were travelling in one of the four-wheelers. The other car was coming at high speed and rammed into the other car from behind killing the four inside it and also a woman travelling on the other car," Ranjan told ANI.

