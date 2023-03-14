Kolkata, March 14: In a shocking incident, a man in West Bengal's Nadia died by suicide after getting fed up with his sister's harassment by her husband over dowry. The man wrote a suicide note before hanging himself in his room. The deceased has blamed his brother-in-law for his suicide.

According to the media reports, the deceased, a 23-year-old man, vexed by his brother-in-law’s abuse of his sister over dowry, hanged himself to death in his room in Naghata on Monday. In the suicide note, the deceased man said his sister was often physically abused by her husband as her family could not meet his demands for money and gifts. As per the reports, the deceased's sister is married to a man, who lives in Hanskhali. Bhavna Chahal, National-Level Archer and Gold Medalist, Dies by Suicide in Chandigarh, Husband Arrested for 'Dowry Harassment' (Watch Video).

The man, in his note, said his father is a daily labourer and worked small jobs to meet the brother-in-law's frequent dowry demands. According to the deceased's family, the constant harassment had driven the sister to commit suicide but she was saved. She was beaten mercilessly a week ago and thrown out of the house by her husband. She returned to her maternal home after this. Dowry Death in Uttar Pradesh: Army Jawan Arrested for Wife’s Murder Over Dowry in Lucknow.

On Sunday, the brother-in-law and his family came to the victim's house. An argument broke out between the two families again over dowry. During the argument, the brother-in-law allegedly told the man that only after his death his sister could return. Fearing for the sister's future, the man ended his life. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

