New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, a meeting of state ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs is underway at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence in the national capital to chalk out strategies to woo Brahmin voters, said sources.

Dharmendra Pradhan is the BJP's election in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, state ministers Shrikant Sharma, Satish Dwivedi, Brijesh Pathak, Anand Swaroop Shukla, Jitin Prasada and others are present at the meeting. Apart from these, BJP MPs Haridwar Dubey and Rita Bahuguna Joshi are also attending the meeting.

BJP had earlier held Brahmin Sammelans amidst the reports of the Brahmin community's resentment with the party. The party has engaged its team of Brahmin leaders to reinforce the confidence of the community. Today's meeting is significant in this regard, sources added.

According to sources, discussions are being held to seek Bharmin community voters support for the BJP and Pradhan is collecting feedback from the leaders in this regard. The leaders will chalk out the roadmap and strategy to woo the community.

Among the key agenda of the meeting is how to establish an outreach with the community and inform them about the welfare works done for the community by the Centre and state governments. Some of these welfare works include 10 per cent reservation for the general category, protection of culture, renovation of temples and security of Brahmin daughters, sources added.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)

