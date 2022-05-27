Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): In a first, a new tradition has commenced in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly wherein all the members will congratulate those whose birthday falls on the day of the proceedings of the session.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana announced this development.

Today is the birthday of MLA Ram Naresh Agnihotri. The members of the Assembly congratulated him.

Welcoming this new tradition started by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the ruling party and the opposition also talked about distributing cakes and sweets.

Notably, this comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh budget was presented in the state assembly. (ANI)

