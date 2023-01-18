Prayagraj, January 18: The Uttar Pradesh Education Board ahead of the Class 10 Class examination in 2023 announced a change in examination pattern on Wednesday. The students have to answer total 70 marks questions, out of which 50 marks will be descriptive and 20 marks objective.

The board in its statement said that Objective questions of 20 marks will be asked in the UP Board Class 10 exam. These will have to be answered on the OMR sheet. Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Department Bags Two eGovernance Awards for Digital Library and NOC Affiliation Portal.

For the first time, students will get an OMR sheet along with answer booklets. If the students make mistake in filling up of OMR sheet, the entire 20 marks will be deducted. Therefore, the students have to fill the sheets properly. The OMR sheet will be evaluated by the computer. Madrasa Survey in Uttar Pradesh: Board to Restart Giving Recognition to Unregistered Islamic Seminaries.

Instructions regarding answering the OMR sheet have already been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. UP Board also made the availability of sample OMR sheet to be used in the high school examination and the instructions to fill it out on the website of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

In the last session 2021-2022, the UP board conducted the examination on the OMR sheet in the home examination fo class nine. Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) announced that the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations will begin on February 16.

As per the official notification, these exams will be held in two shifts - from 8 am to 11:15 am and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. According to the time table for the 2023 examinations released by the Secondary Education Board, the Class 10 examinations will end on March 3 while the Class 12 examinations will end on March 4.

The first paper for Class 10 will be of Hindi or Elementary Hindi and Class 12 students will have Hindi or Elementary Hindi or Military Sciences.

Earlier on January 6, the dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board exams and practical exams were announced. The pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 and January 20 while the practical exams will be held in two phases -- first from January 21 to 28, the next between January 29 and February 5.

