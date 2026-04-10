Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): A building collapsed in the Kinari Bazar area late Thursday night, police said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman Paralysed After Water Slide Accident at Jai Malhar Agri-Tourism Centre, FIR Registered.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kotwali Agra, Virendra Kumar, said the building, which was quite old and vacant for the past two years, collapsed at around 11:45 pm. The debris is being cleared from the area.

"On the 9th of April, around 11:45 PM, a report was received that a building had collapsed in Kinari Bazar. Acting on this information, I, along with the Kotwali police force, immediately reached the scene. Upon arrival, it was observed that the building was dilapidated and appeared to be quite old. Rescue operations are currently underway," he said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 10, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

"Further inquiries and questioning of people in the vicinity revealed that no one was residing in the building; it had been vacant for the past two and a half months," he added.

The ACP further noted that the landowner of the building, Rinku Kumar, was summoned to the spot after the incident.

"The proprietor of the building is Rinku Bansal, who was not living there at the time... and upon receiving the information, he was summoned to the site. Debris is currently being cleared from the scene. There has been no loss of life or property, and the situation remains under control," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)