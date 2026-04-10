Gold rate across India remained largely stable on Friday, April 10, 2026, with only minor variations observed between cities. The price of 24-carat gold is hovering around INR 1,53,800 per 10 grams in most metro cities, while 22-carat gold is trading near INR 1,41,000 per 10 grams. Here are the latest gold rates in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

The steady trend comes amid relatively stable global bullion markets, with limited fluctuations in international prices and currency movements. Domestic demand and regional factors continue to influence slight price differences across cities. Gold Rate Today, April 9, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) on April 10, 2026

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi INR 1,53,800 INR 1,41,000 Mumbai INR 1,53,800 INR 1,41,000 Chennai INR 1,54,400 INR 1,42,000 Kolkata INR 1,53,800 INR 1,41,000 Lucknow INR 1,53,800 INR 1,41,000 Pune INR 1,53,800 INR 1,41,000 Bengaluru INR 1,53,800 INR 1,41,000 Hyderabad INR 1,53,800 INR 1,41,000 Jodhpur INR 1,53,800 INR 1,41,000 Jaipur INR 1,53,800 INR 1,41,000 Srinagar INR 1,53,800 INR 1,41,000 Noida INR 1,53,800 INR 1,41,000 Ghaziabad INR 1,53,800 INR 1,41,000 Gurugram INR 1,53,800 INR 1,41,000 Ahmedabad INR 1,53,900 INR 1,41,100

Gold Rate Today: Key Trends

Gold rates are largely uniform across most cities, with Chennai recording slightly higher prices, a common trend due to local demand patterns and logistics. Ahmedabad also shows a marginal increase compared to other regions. In major metropolitan areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, prices remain aligned due to similar tax structures and strong market competition among jewellers. Bitcoin Price Today, April 10, 2026: BTC Price Surges Past USD 72,000 Mark Amid US-Iran Ceasefire.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including global market trends, fluctuations in the US dollar, inflation expectations, and domestic demand during wedding and festive seasons. Local variations are typically driven by state taxes, transportation costs, and regional demand, though differences remain minimal on most trading days.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 08:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).