Chandauli (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced ambitious plans to boost employment and development, including the creation of an industrial belt and extensions of key expressway projects in Chandauli.

In a meeting with party representatives during a day-long visit here, CM Adityanath said, "I want that every hand gets work and a large number of youth here get employment here."

To achieve this, he outlined a target to develop an industrial belt spanning "two to three thousand acres of land" in the Naugarh region of the district, officials said.

Talking to reporters after a review meeting, he highlighted key projects, including the operational Baba Keenaram Medical College and the Varanasi Ring Road, which is emerging as a growth corridor in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

"The medical college built in memory of Baba Keenaram has been operational since last year. Proposals from public representatives for the district's growth are being advanced quickly," he said.

According to a press statement, highlighting a long-standing demand, the chief minister mentioned the construction of an Integrated Court Complex in the district, with an investment of over Rs 200 crore.

"The Purvanchal Expressway already connects Lucknow to Ghazipur, benefiting many people. The government has given in-principle approval to extend the expressway through Chandauli to Sonbhadra (Shaktinagar), with surveys currently underway. Once completed, this expressway will strengthen Chandauli's connectivity with Lucknow and Delhi," he added.

The chief minister said Chandauli will benefit from the Ganga Expressway, which is in the final phase of construction between Meerut and Prayagraj. The expressway is planned to be extended from Prayagraj through Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli and up to Ghazipur.

He also said that the central government is rapidly developing the Greenfield Expressway between Varanasi and Kolkata, passing through Chandauli. This project will further enhance the district's connectivity and growth potential in the future.

During his interaction, Adityanath confirmed that the installation of a statue of Baba Keenaram at the medical college has been approved. Proposals for other development projects in the district, such as an additional bridge over the Ganga River and the construction of an elevated bridge in Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar, have also been sought.

