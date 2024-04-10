Meerut (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) Gangsters who were dreaded in the past have wet their pants under the current dispensation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday while asserting that his government has acted tough against criminals.

Addressing a public meeting in Sardhana under the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat in support of BJP candidate Sanjeev Baliyan, the chief minister said everyone is aware of the plight of the goons in the state.

He claimed that during the Samajwadi Party rule, convoys of the then chief minister and chief justice used to make way for a gangster. "But when we dragged him to court, he wet his pants," Adityanath said, without taking any names."

"'Nirdosh ko maroge to mitti bhi nahi milegi' (You wouldn't even have a final resting place if you kill innocent people)," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

"The goon who was the cause of curfews wet his pants during our rule. Everyone knows the plight of goons and terrorists in the state today," he said.

Referring to the action taken by his government against the criminals of western Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister appealed to the public to ensure that the mafias who have been subdued under his government should not have a chance to rise again.

"While good leadership takes the country to great heights, power in the wrong hands leads to poverty," he said.

"On the one hand, India is giving free ration to 80 crore people for the last four years and on the other hand, Pakistan is begging all over the world. Pakistan is in this condition happened because of its leaders," the senior BJP leader was quoted as saying in a statement.

He assured the people that no one could harm them as security has been strengthened across the state.

Voting in Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls. While BJP has fielded Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan from the seat, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Harendra Malik against him. Dara Singh Prajapati of the Bahujan Samaj Party is also in the fray.

Balyan won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 general elections. He defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal's Chaudhary Ajit Singh in the last Lok Sabha polls. This time, RLD is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA.

