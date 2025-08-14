Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday likened the situation of the Samajwadi Party to a "frog in a well", noting that the world is moving ahead, but "you only know how to remain confined to your families"

He was speaking in the State Assembly while taking part in a 24-hour discussion on the 'Vision Document 2047'.

Also Read | PM Mudra Yojana Loan Scam in Mumbai: Businessman Duped of Lakhs by Falsely Promising Loan Under PMMY in Malad; Case Registered.

He quoted Swami Vivekananda and said, "Swami Vivekananda had said about this in his stories...The condition of Samajwadi Party is like that of a frog in a well. The world is moving ahead, but you only know how to remain confined to your families. And you want to do the same to Uttar Pradesh..."

"...They (Samajwadi Party) will not discuss (development work being done) in Mathura-Vrindavan because they had already said in 2016 that they will build a memorial of Duryodhan..."

Also Read | Has India Introduced the 'QuantumAl' Investment Platform? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Facebook Ad.

He also reiterated the importance of a "developed Uttar Pradesh" in the pursuit of a "developed" nation.

" When we were holding discussions on this Vision document, I observed 2-3 things...Every Assembly constituency should benefit from government schemes and witness development. A developed Uttar Pradesh can realise the dream of a developed nation. I observed that some were talking less about development and more about power..."

The Chief Minister also highlighted the development works of the State, including the vast network of railways.

"We are working on constructing 22 expressways in the state...The Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway will be the biggest expressway in the country...India's first Rapid Metro goes from Meerut to Delhi....But they (Samajwadi Party) cannot see all this development...Today, UP has the largest rail network in the country...The state has four operational airports, and the fifth one will be Jewar, which will be the largest airport in the country...." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)