Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI):On the BJP's Foundation Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted party workers on Sunday for their unwavering dedication to service, good governance, and the upliftment of the poor, rooted in the spirit of "Nation above all."

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "The flag of the Bharatiya Janata Party, dedicated to service, good governance, and public welfare in the spirit of 'Nation First', is my pride and my inspiration."

The post further added, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of BJP Foundation Day, my appeal to all the workers is to hoist the flag of @BJP4India at their home/office and post their selfie with #BJP4ViksitBharat.This will be a tribute to all the great personalities of the BJP, who have nurtured the party to this height through their tireless hard work, struggle and sacrifice."

"Connected with the soil of India, representing the great men of India and the soul of India, dedicated to service, good governance and welfare of the poor with the spirit of 'Nation above all', hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the dedicated, nationalistic, people-oriented workers on the Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the largest political party in the world!," the post added on X.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote that the day made the party reiterate its unparalleled commitment to working towards the country's progress.

The PM further wrote that the people of the country also saw the party's good governance, which was reflected in the historic mandates received in previous years.

The BJP was originally founded as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The party gained significant momentum under leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, eventually rising to power in the 1990s. It has remained a dominant force in Indian politics since then. (ANI)

