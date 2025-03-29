Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced grand plans on Saturday to celebrate Chaitra Ramnavami, a significant Hindu festival. He has instructed officials to organise 24-hour Akhand Path of Ramcharitmanas, a revered Hindu text, in temples across all districts in the state.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to organize a 24-hour Akhand Paath of Shri Ramcharitmanas in all the districts on the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Ramnavami," according to the Chief Minister's Office statement.

This initiative aims to promote spiritual and cultural significance, ensuring a divine experience for devotees. The recitation will commence on April 5 and conclude on April 6, coinciding with the celebrations of Shri Ramnavami. To facilitate this event, necessary arrangements are being made in temples across the state.

"He has said that the completion of the Akhand Manas Paath, starting from the afternoon of 05 April, should be done on 06 April on the day of Shri Ramnavami at 12 noon with the Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. After the instructions of the Chief Minister, necessary arrangements have been started in the temples in all the districts," added the statement.

In addition to the 24-hour Akhand Path, Adityanath has directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply throughout the state during Chaitra Navratri.

"The Chief Minister directed that uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply should be provided uniformly in the entire state during Chaitra Navratri," added the statement.

The UP CM also emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene around temples, prohibiting shops selling eggs, meat, and other non-vegetarian products in the vicinity.

"He also said that there should not be shops of eggs, meat etc around the temples, and also ensure that there is no illegal slaughtering anywhere," according to CMO

Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to make Chaitra Ramnavami celebrations a grand success, promoting spirituality, cultural heritage, and community harmony. (ANI)

