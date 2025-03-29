Mumbai, March 29: A dispute over exercise equipment at Youmania Fitness Gym in Mumbai's Goregaon East escalated into violence on March 25, resulting in serious injuries to a 25-year-old architect, Gaurav Mishra. Mumbai Police have booked three persons for the gym brawl.

According to the Mid-Day report, he incident occurred when Raj Mutthu, who was using a bench near the triceps machine, requested Mishra to hand over a rope. When Mishra refused, Mutthu allegedly began to verbally abuse him before physically assaulting him. Mutthu's friends, Love Shinde and Kartik Ameen, joined the attack, culminating in Mutthu striking Mishra on the head with a rod. Mishra sustained multiple injuries and required stitches. A gym trainer intervened, helping to save Mishra, who was later taken to a hospital for treatment. Mumbai DCP Dies in Road Accident: Sudhakar Pathare Killed in Tragic Car Accident in Telangana (See Pics).

Mumbai Gym Brawl

Mishra reported finding the rod used in the attack and handed it over to the police. He expressed concern over the gym's lack of record-keeping, stating that when police requested the addresses of the accused, the gym claimed no such information was available. "Does this mean the centre allows access without verifying any IDs?" he questioned. Mumbai Flyover Accident: SUV Driven by 21-Year-Old Man Hits Black-and-Yellow Cab on Elphinstone Bridge; Passenger Among 2 Killed (See Pics).

After filing a complaint at the police station, Mishra's health deteriorated, leading to his hospitalisation. He criticised the police for not including all relevant charges in the FIR, particularly the section for attempted murder. The Vanrai police have registered an FIR under applicable sections and have summoned the accused. Senior Inspector Raju Mane confirmed that a notice had been issued to the suspects.

