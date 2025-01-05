Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday participated in the 16th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme. The Chief Minister interacted with the participating youth from Orissa, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath praised PM Narendra Modi's leadership, saying the country is actively working to preserve tribal culture through various programs under his guidance

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is working with full readiness for the preservation of tribal culture and many programs are being run for this," he said.

The UP CM highlighted PM Narendra Modi's declaration of November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' to commemorate Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. He said that this marked the 100th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, prompting Nehru Yuva Kendra to organize a program connecting the nation's youth.

"In the same manner, you will remember that PM Narendra Modi declared the date of 15th November as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. This year is very important because it is the 100th birth anniversary year of Birsa Munda and therefore this program is being organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra to connect the youth of the country," he said.

"The objective of the program is to provide an opportunity for the tribal youth of the selected states and districts to visit different places to understand the cultural ethos, language and lifestyles of people depicting unity in the diversity of our national life," he added.

"The focus of the program is on creating awareness regarding education, skill development and employment opportunities The key activities of the Tribal Youth Exchange Program include an interactive session with Constitutional authorities, dignitaries and eminent personalities, panel discussions, lecture sessions and activities," he further said.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath welcomed participants to the 16th Tribal Youth Exchange programme saying that Tribal culture had preserved the nation's heritage.

"I got the opportunity to interact with participants from Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in Lucknow. Tribal culture preserved India's heritage of knowledge and science and worked to advance it in adverse circumstances. Whenever the nation and religion faced any challenge, it stood up to face it boldly," he posted on X. (ANI)

