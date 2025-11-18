Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday chaired a review meeting in Ayodhya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 25.

Ayodhya is preparing for a landmark moment on November 25, when a flag hoisting ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will mark the completion of its main construction.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will review preparations and inspect venues ahead of the event, the CMO said.

"Flag hoisting ceremony will be held on November 25th at the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. To review the preparations for the event, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Ayodhya to visit the Ram Temple complex and hold a high-level review meeting. He will also inspect the venues for the PM's program," said the CMO.

The statement further outlined the significance of the ceremony, noting that the event will mark the final stage of construction.

"After hoisting the flag at the summit, the main construction work of the temple will be completely completed. After this, the temple will be fully opened to devotees," it said.

Speaking to ANI, Ayodhya Commissioner Rajesh Kumar said, "CM is here to review all the preparations. He will review the temple premises, helipad, and any other areas where the PM and guests will be. He will also hold a meeting after that. DGP came here earlier. A mock drill for flag hoisting has also been conducted. It will be done multiple times to ensure that there are no flaws, as it is a major function."

Currently, devotees are only allowed access to the sanctum sanctorum and the first floor, but after the installation of the spire and the flag hoisting. (ANI)

