Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heard the grievances of over 200 people during the Janata Darshan held at Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple complex on Monday.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure prompt redressal and reaffirmed the government's commitment to prosperity for every household and justice for all.

During the interaction, CM Yogi instructed officers to take strict action against land grabbers. He emphasised that if land belonging to the poor has been encroached upon, it must be immediately vacated, and those responsible should face legal consequences.

"No strongman will be allowed to occupy land or exploit the weak illegally. Such elements must not be spared," he said.

The Chief Minister reached out to the people seated outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan and heard their problems one by one. He assured them that the government stands by every victim. Forwarding the applications to the concerned officials, CM Yogi directed them to ensure swift and satisfactory resolution, according to a statement from the CM's office.

In one case, when a woman complained about her land being illegally occupied by a strongman, the Chief Minister immediately ordered the administration and police to take prompt action and free her land from encroachment, adding that no influential person would be allowed to oppress the poor.

As in previous Janata Darshans, several people sought financial assistance for medical treatment. CM Yogi assured them of full government support, instructing officials to prepare the required estimates and forward them for approval promptly.

He further directed that matters related to revenue and police be resolved with complete transparency, fairness, and sensitivity so that every victim receives justice.

Earlier today, CM Adityanath also attended the inauguration of a green hydrogen production and blending facility in Gorakhpur.

The CM said in a post on X in Hindi, "This plant, along with research, will connect our youth power with innovation, paving new paths for their progress. Best wishes to Torrent Group and hearty congratulations to the residents of the district!" (ANI)

