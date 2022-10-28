Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate Greater Noida's first data centre on October 31.

As per information, CM Yogi will reach Noida for his two-day tour on October 31 evening at 4.30 pm.

Hiranandani Group has built the state-of-the-art data centre in Knowledge Park 5 of Greater Noida.

It has been built at the cost of Rs 5,000 crore over a 3 lakh square feet area.

CM Yogi will also inaugurate the Ganga Jal Project.

He will attend the programme of India Water Week on November 1. President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate India Water Week. CM Yogi will welcome her upon her arrival. (ANI)

