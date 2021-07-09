Noida, Jul 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday approved establishment of three new police stations in Noida under the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate, officials said.

These new police stations would come up in sectors 63, 113 and 126, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

"This decision is aimed at further strengthening the law and order situation in the region, curbing crimes more effectively and providing a more secure environment to women and general public," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Awasthi said the chief minister has instructed officials concerned regarding creation of workforce and posts accordingly in these new police stations.

"With this, the policing system will be made more efficient and strong for the public," he added.

Responding to the development, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said the decision will help improve public-to-police ratio in the district.

"This is a big step of the Uttar Pradesh government towards bringing the police closer to the citizens and improving the police-to-public ratio as three new police stations have been sanctioned for Gautam Buddh Nagar," it tweeted.

According to the officials, seven more police stations are in the pipeline that will be established across Noida, Greater Noida and Jewar areas under the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate.

Also in the offing are barracks and hostels for police personnel, including women, in the district, the officials said.

