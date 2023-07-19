Noida, Jul 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday effected transfers of three senior IAS officers, including Ritu Maheshwari, who has been relieved as the chief executive officer of the Noida Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), official sources said.

Kanpur's Divisional Commissioner Lokesh M will replace Maheshwari as the NOIDA CEO.

Also Read | Wuhan Lab Funding Suspended by US Government Over Failure To Provide Documents Related to COVID-19.

Lokesh M of the 2003 batch had last month joined his new posting in Kanpur, replacing 2004-batch IAS officer Raj Shekhar after a stint as commissioner of the Saharanpur division.

Maheshwari, a 2003-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), will join as Divisional Commissioner of Agra, replacing IAS officer Alok Gupta, who will be joining as the Divisional Commissioner of Kanpur, an official source said.

Also Read | Tomato Price Hike: Centre Further Slashes Retail Tomatoes Prices, Directs NCCF and NAFED To Sell for Rs 70 per KG.

Maheshwari was in July 2019 made the CEO of NOIDA after her stint as the district magistrate of adjoining Ghaziabad district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)