Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): Eight people lost their lives while three other persons are reported to be in critical condition after truck container collided with a tractor carrying devotees near Ghatal village on National Highway 34 in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, authorities said on Monday.

Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said the victims included a child and two women. The devotees were travelling from Kasganj to Gogamedi, Rajasthan, to visit Jaharpir (Gogaji).

Detailing the incident, the Bulandshahr SSP said, "An unfortunate incident has happened on NH-34, on the Aligarh border, around 2:15 tonight. Around 60-61 people were travelling in a tractor from Kasganj district to Rajasthan. A container coming from behind hit it at high speed, due to which the tractor overturned, and a large number of people were injured... Eight people have died."

Meerut Range DIG Kalanidhi Naithani said, "In the morning, information was received that a container truck had hit a tractor trolley. This tractor trolley was coming from Kasganj, in which about 61 people were travelling. The injured were sent to different hospitals. Eight people have been confirmed dead... Three people have been reported to be critical. About 10 people are reported to be injured."

According to the Bulandshahr Police, the truck has been seized, and the driver is still absconding.

DIG Naithani further said, "And any other rescue-related action is being done here by a joint team of the DM and SSP. The relatives have been informed. And all the teams, administration and police are working here to ensure that whatever rescue and treatment work is needed is done as best as possible."

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the eight people killed in Bulandshahr road accident.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister took cognisance of the accident and has directed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Police and administrative officials, including the District Magistrate and SSP, rushed to the site after the accident. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals, and the bodies of the deceased were taken into custody for post-mortem examination, police officials said. (ANI)

