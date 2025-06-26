Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): The family members of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) pilot and Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Thursday evening.

Shukla's father Shambhu Dayal Shukla, mother Asha Shukla, sister Shuchi Mishra, and brother met the Chief Minister, who felicitated them and presented them with a token of appreciation in honour of Shukla's selection for the space mission.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission To Triple Medical Allowance and Raise Minimum Salary to INR 27,000? Check Details.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla's mother, Asha Shukla, said, "We are delighted. We could meet the Chief Minister today due to our son. He felicitated us. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to him. He appreciated our child and said that he has done so well. We feel very proud. We have a new identity today due to our son."

Axiom-4 pilot and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla earlier made history by becoming the 634th human in space and the first Indian to board the International Space Station (ISS), describing the moment as a "privilege." The Ax-4 crew successfully docked with the ISS following a 28-hour journey aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

Also Read | 'You Have Made History!' Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Hail Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla After Historic ISS Docking With Axiom-4 Space Mission (See Post).

"I am no 634, that's a privilege," said Shukla shortly after receiving his astronaut pin from Ax-4 mission commander Peggy Whitson. "To be fair, it is a privilege to be amongst the few who have got the chance to see the Earth from a vantage point that I have been able to see now. It has been a wonderful ride. I was looking forward to coming to space--it is something to look forward to. But the moment I entered the ISS, I felt welcomed. You guys literally opened up your doors like your house doors for us, that was fantastic. The expectations I had were surpassed, so thank you so much; this was fantastic. I am confident the next 14 days are going to be amazing doing science and research," he said.

In a message to Indians back home, Shukla said, "It is because of your love and blessings that I have safely reached the International Space Station. It may look easy to stand here, but it is not; my head is aching. However, we will get used to it. We will be here for 14 days, conducting scientific experiments and speaking with you. This is a milestone for India. Let's make this journey exciting and let everyone participate with interest."

He added, "The Tricolour I bear on my shoulder makes me feel as though the entire country is with me. I believe the next 14 days are going to be truly interesting."

The Ax-4 crew, comprising Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary, entered the ISS at 8:23 a.m. EDT after a smooth docking. Their arrival was marked by a traditional welcome ceremony.

The mission represents a return to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary, with each nation sending a government-sponsored astronaut to the ISS for the first time in over 40 years. This is also the first time these countries are conducting a mission aboard the ISS.

As Axiom Space's most research-intensive mission to date, Ax-4 will include over 60 experiments and technology demonstrations. These include studies in biology, muscle regeneration, edible microalgae, digital interface testing, and the survival of aquatic organisms. The research has been jointly developed by NASA, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Axiom Space.

The crew launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 3:21 am ET on Wednesday, June 25. The mission is expected to last for up to 14 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)