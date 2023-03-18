Bhadohi (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) A special court here on Friday convicted a man and his son for raping the latter's wife.

Amarnath (60), a resident of Chandapur, and his son Chandraraj (35) were sentenced to 14 and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Giving details of the incident, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the 30-year-old woman was physically assaulted and raped by her husband and father-in-law.

The duo was out on bail but was arrested after the court's verdict, Kumar said.

