Jhansi (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) The Jhansi district administration in Uttar Pradesh said on Sunday that it would register an FIR and impose a fine of Rs 2,500 for any case of stubble burning.

Taking cognizance of stubble burning at 259 places, District Magistrate Andra Vamsi said police would monitor the situation for the next 15-20 days.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Vessel Vishwast Tows Oil Tanker Drifting Dangerously Towards Nicobar Islands to Safety.

Vamsi said farmers were being informed and made aware not to burn stubble.

"They should give the stubble to cow shelters so that it could provide hay for the animals. The administration is now itself taking the stubble to cow shelter and there is no need to burn it," the official added.

Also Read | G20 Summit in Riyadh: Aatmanirbhar Bharat Will Be Strong Pillar of Resilient Post-COVID-19 World Economy, Says PM Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)