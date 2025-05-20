Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a garment factory in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad in the late hours of Monday.

According to the officials, 12 fire tenders were at the accident spot, after which the fire was doused. No casualties have been reported in the accident yet, and the reason for the fire is yet to be revealed.

According to SP Crime, Subhash Chandra Gangwar, the incident occurred in the Raninagala village in Bhojpur, where a cloth factory caught fire.

"This is Raninagala village in Bhojpur. Fire broke out here. Firefighting operations are underway, we have been able to control it to some extent. This is a cloth factory...No loss of life or injury has been reported so far. Arrangements for ambulance have been made. Hospitals are on alert," Gangwar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Moradabad Chief Fire Officer KK Ojha said that the reason behind the incident has yet to be revealed.

"The fire has been controlled, and further spreading of fire has been stopped. Firefighting operations are underway. 12 fire tenders are here. Operation is underway continuously...The cause of the fire and loss will be ascertained... No loss of life has been reported", he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

