India News | UP Governor Anandiben Patel Mandates Uniforms Across All State Universities and Colleges

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): In a move aimed at fostering discipline and equality, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday directed that a mandatory uniform system be implemented for students across all state universities and colleges.

The directive was issued during a review meeting and presentation of government and aided colleges affiliated to Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia, at Jan Bhavan. In the meeting, a detailed review of the academic, administrative, infrastructural, and student-interest related arrangements of the university and colleges was conducted.

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According to a press statement released by the Governor's office, during the review, the Governor expressed serious concern over the deficiencies found in the colleges and directed the government, departmental officers, and the Vice-Chancellor to ensure regular inspection of all colleges and to rectify the shortcomings immediately.

Emphasising specifically on improving the condition of hostels in women's colleges and the protection as well as positive guidance of female students, the Governor said that they should be given the right direction so that they can live a safe and dignified life away from the influence of anti-social elements. She directed the formation of such committees in all universities and colleges where female and male students can openly place their problems, and their quick resolution can be ensured. Giving strict instructions to the teachers, she said that no teacher should do any work that hurts the dignity and glory of a guru. She directed to pay special attention to the overall development of the students and said that teachers should go to the classes on time and regular and time-bound attendance of students should also be ensured.

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As per the statement, the Governor said that a uniform system should be implemented for students in all universities and colleges. She emphasised on starting various vocational courses with the objective of making female students employable and self-reliant. She specifically instructed to start courses like beautician, mehndi, GST, bindi manufacturing, accountancy, and millet-based food preparation, so that female students can become capable of getting self-employment and employment. She said that inspiration and guidance should be taken from successful programs run in other universities and colleges to implement these activities on a large scale.

Instructing to read and deeply understand the National Education Policy, the Governor said that freedom of subject selection should be given to students, and special attention should be paid to providing multi-tasking and multi-dimensional knowledge. Apart from their main subject, students should also have knowledge of yoga, painting, and other skills, so that it facilitates them in getting employment.

The Governor directed to connect students with project-based study on various subjects and to provide technical knowledge. She said that the curriculum should be prepared and students should be educated in accordance with the positions that are in high demand in various companies. She directed to organise regular workshops on various subjects and to connect students with special informative programs run in other colleges.

She said that the colleges whose infrastructure is not satisfactory, work should be done on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model run by the Gujarat Government for quality improvement, and initiatives should be taken towards implementing this model in Uttar Pradesh as well. In the meeting, the Governor also directed promoting sports activities, laying special emphasis on connecting students with the Khelo India campaign, according to the press release.

The Governor directed all colleges to ensure maximum utilisation of 'INFLIBNET' and 'One Nation One Subscription' schemes for students, so that male and female students can get easy access to national and international level books, research papers, and academic material, and the tendency of research and study can develop in them.

Directing to work effectively on 'UP Pramanan' (UP Certification), she said that all colleges should prepare their detailed DPR (Detailed Project Report) and send it to the government, so that the work of upgrading the quality, infrastructural facilities, and academic systems of the institutions can gain momentum. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)