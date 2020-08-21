Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel for improving water management in the Bundelkhand region of the state.

Both sides signed the India-Israel Bundelkhand Water Project on Thursday for the management of water resources in the region. It was signed by Israeli Ambassador to India Dr Ron Malka and state government's Agriculture Production Commissioner Alok Sinha.

The project was developed by the MASHAV -- Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Under the project, the water harvesting work will be done in the area through improved agricultural measures and integrated drip irrigation. As many as 25 villages will be included under this project in Bundelkhand.

Calling it a historic moment, Sinha said, "The MoU has been signed with Israel to resolve the problem of irrigation water in Bundelkhand. As many as 25 villages have been selected for this. It will also be very beneficial for farmers."

"The technology of Israel's water management will certainly be of great use for India. This is a major step towards Prime Minister Modi's goal of doubling the income of farmers," said Malka. (ANI)

