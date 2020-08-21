Dehradun, August 21: At least three people have been killed in Uttarakhand after their house collapsed in Pithoragarh district of the hill state. According to a tweet by ANI, a man and his two children lost their lives after their house collapsed in Chaisar village earlier this morning. The District Administration and Police team were present at the spot. The wife of the man admitted to a hospital after sustaining injuries. Heavy rains also lashed Dehradun, flooding several rivers, the waters of which inundated residential areas located close to the banks.

On Thursday, a 46-year-old woman died after a tree uprooted by heavy rains fell on her in Almora district. Reports inform that the incident took place in Dadholi village of the district. Uttarakhand has been witnessing intermittent rains causing landslides across the hill state. The heavy downpour has blocked around 100 roads, including national highways leading to the famous Himalayan temples of Kedarnath and Badrinath. Landslide in Uttarakhand: Landslide Damages Several Shops, Blocks Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli District.

Here's the tweet:

On August 18, the Central Water Commission (CWC) issued a flood advisory for several states, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, warning some hill districts of possible flash floods and landslides. It also said heavy rainfall will lead to more inflow of water into reservoirs in several states.

