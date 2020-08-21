New Delhi, August 21: The admit cards for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations will be released "shortly", said a notice issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The nodal testing body has asked the students to check for updates at the official website - ntaneet.ac.in - where the admit cards would be uploaded. NEET Exam 2020: Fear of Upcoming Exam, 19-Year-Old Girl Student Dies by Suicide in Tamil Nadu.

The students have been earmarked the examination centres for the NEET exam that is scheduled on September 13, 2020. The allocation of test centres was finalised after the Supreme Court had, on August 17, dismissed the clutch of petitions which sought postponement of the exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex judicial body was approached by petitioners seeking a deferment in the JEE and NEET exams, considering the risks posed to students' health. The top court, however, decided to validate the decision taken by the Union Ministry of Education. An entire year of students "cannot be wasted", the court said, adding that life must move on.

Despite the SC order, the demand for exam postponement continues. Senior advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava has written to the Prime Minister's Office, seeking PM Narendra Modi's intervention to defer the examinations.

An NEET aspirant in Tamil Nadu committed suicide on Thursday. The 19-year-old, a resident of Coimbatore, was reportedly gripped by the fear and panic of writing the exams. She was preparing for the test for last two years, reporting citing probing officials said.

The NEET exams, attempted by lakhs of students annually, form the basis for admission in medical courses. The admit card to be released by the NTA is an important document to be used by students. It would specify the time of reporting, the gate closing time and the duration of exams.

