Lucknow, May 12 (PTI) To boost farmers' income, Uttar Pradesh has launched a new Kharif strategy targeting a 12 per cent increase in foodgrain and oilseed production -- from 260 lakh tonnes to 293 lakh tonnes, an official statement said on Monday.

Officials have been directed to support this through improved crop planning, promotion of maize and paddy in terms of production and area, respectively, and the construction of 8,500 farm ponds for water conservation, it said.

Also Read | Bhopal Road Accident: Speeding Bus Crashes Into Vehicles at Traffic Signal; Scooterist Dead, 6 Hurt.

As part of the Kharif campaign, the state government has revamped its strategy for sowing, crop care, and irrigation. Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates have been directed to ensure timely availability of quality seeds, fertilizers, and irrigation. Farmers will also receive technical training under the guidance of agricultural officers.

To address water scarcity and offer alternative irrigation sources, the state is implementing the farm pond scheme under the National Agricultural Development Scheme.

Also Read | 'Fake News': PIB Fact Check Debunks Pakistan's Claims of Damaging Indian Airbases, Calls It 'Misleading and False'.

By March 31, 2025, a total of 2,033 farm ponds have been constructed across all districts, including Bundelkhand—excluding Gautam Buddha Nagar.

In 2025–26, the scheme will accelerate with 8,499 small farm ponds slated for construction. Farmers will register online to ensure transparent and efficient access to benefits, the statement said.

A small farm pond is a mini reservoir that captures rainwater, providing irrigation for crops, water for livestock, and support for fish farming.

It's especially valuable in areas with low or erratic rainfall, enhancing water availability and boosting crop yields.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)