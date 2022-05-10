Kannauj, May 9 (PTI) A government teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended for making inappropriate comments on social media against the district's basic shiksha adhikari, an official said on Tuesday.

Vinay Rajput, an assistant teacher at the Jamuniyapur Upper Primary School in Haseran block, had put a post on Facebook against basic shiksha adhikari Sangeeta Singh using inappropriate language on which many teachers also commented, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Municipal Official Suspended After Obscene Dance Performed by Woman During Government-Organised Event in Shamgarh (Watch Video).

After the post went viral, Singh took suo moto cognisance and suspended him on Monday, the official said.

Block Education Officer Headquarters Avinash Dixit has been asked to investigate the matter.

Also Read | Bihar: JD-U Leader Awadesh Lal Dev Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Save His Family From His Wife, Claims 'She Has Links With Naxal Commander Manoj Laldev'.

The basic shiksha adhikari has also written a letter to Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma to register an FIR against the teacher.

The investigation of the police will be done by the social media cell, Verma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)