Sambhal (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) A group of farmers here on Wednesday organised a yagna seeking a change of heart by the government on the new agri laws.

The yagna was organised on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

"We organised the yagna for 'buddhi-shuddhi' of the government so that it could understand the repercussion of the new agri laws and withdraw it," Bhartiya Kisan Union (Asli) divisional president Sanjay Gandhi said.

The government was not ready to hear farmers and now their protest has become a public movement, BKU (Asli) district president Rajpal Singh said.

