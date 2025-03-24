Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday stated that Uttar Pradesh has become the growth engine of the nation's economic development while speaking at a program marking the completion of eight years of his government.

Speaking at a news conference, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "UP was considered among the BIMARU states 8 years ago, people only knew it as a labour-power, today it has emerged as the growth engine of the nation's economic development..."

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Stand-Up Comedian Should Apologise, Action To Be Taken As per Law, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video).

CM Adityanath also pointed out the neglect of the agriculture sector before 2017 and how the state, with its rich agricultural potential, could have become a leading producer in the country.

He further added, "The agriculture sector was neglected before 2017... UP has an abundance of agricultural possibilities and water resources... We could have grown as a basket of agricultural production in the country. We could have multiplied farmers' income with the help of technology. But before 2017, farmers were committing suicide... Farmer welfare schemes had been pending for 4 decades..."

Also Read | Bulldozer Action Against Fahim Khan in Nagpur Violence: Municipal Corporation Demolishes Illegal Portions of House of Key Accused (Watch Videos).

He also highlighted the struggles farmers faced, including suicides and pending welfare schemes, before the government's intervention.

"The sugar industry was on the verge of collapse before 2017... We revived the shut sugar mills... Currently, 122 sugar mills are functional in the state... Sugarcane farmers have been paid more than Rs. 2.8 lakh crores from 2017 till now... We did more in 8 years than what the previous governments did in 22 years," Yogi said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further mentioned the successful organisation of the Prayagraj's Mahakumbh.

"We know about the law and order situation before 2017. There used to be riots almost every day; daughters and traders were not safe... Today, UP has taken a huge leap in law and order, Prayagraj's Mahakumbh is the biggest example of it. In the 45-day event, there was no such incident that may have caused inconvenience to the devotees... There were 1.5 lakh vacancies in the UP police dept in 2017... The recruitment process was not transparent... More than 2,16,000 police personnel have been recruited," Yogi Adityanath said.

"54 companies of PAC, fighting rioters, were shut down by the previous governments... This was a conspiracy to give a free had to rioters. We revived these companies after coming to power and also incorporated two women PAC companies... We installed 11 lakh CCTVs... UP became the first state to complete the CCTV installation in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddh Nagar," he added.

A program has been organized on Monday in Lucknow to mark the completion of eight years of Yogi Adityanath's tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, along with several other ministers and dignitaries, attended the program. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)