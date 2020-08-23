Lucknow, Aug 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended licences of over 600 fertiliser sellers and registered cases against 35, a statement issued here on Sunday said.

The action was taken to check the black marketing of fertilisers.

In a statewide action, 3,287 samples were collected from 9,747 shops, the government said in the statement.

"After discrepancies were found, licences of 623 sellers were suspended, while show-cause notices have been issued to 517. FIRs have been registered against 35 sellers," the government said.

As many as 17 shops have been sealed while 666 sellers have been given a warning, it said.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi, an intensive surprise inspection was carried out across the state from August 19 to 20.

