New Delhi, August 23: Attorney General KK Venugopal declined a request to initiate contempt of court proceedings against actor Swara Bhaskar for an alleged defamatory statement made by her during a demonstration in February this year. The A-G, while turning down the request to initiate legal action, said her statements did not amount to an attack on the institution of judiciary. Prashant Bhushan Declines Supreme Court's Offer to Reconsider Statement, Says 'Don't Think It Will Serve Any Useful Purpose'.

The plea seeking contempt proceedings against Bhaskar was filed by advocate Anuj Saxena. He claimed that her remarks were lowering the dignity of the judiciary and warrant action under Section 15 of Contempt of Courts Act 1971.

Venugopal, while writing back to Saxena in a letter dated August 21, suggested that the statements of Bhaskar were generic and not aimed particularly at any of the courts. She had only expressed her perception, the A-G noted.

The Bollywood actor had, in an event titled "artists against communalism" in Mumbai, made the alleged "objectionable remarks" in reference to the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case. The actor questioned whether the land was granted to the same group which was involved in demolition of the mosque.

In another statement, which was also quoted by the petitioner, Bhaskar had reportedly said: "We are now in a situation where our courts are not sure whether they believe in the Constitution or not."

While the statement on Babri Masjid case was termed as "perception of the speaker" by the A-G, the second one does not warrant contempt proceedings, he added.

"The second statement is a vague statement not related to any particular Court and something which is so general that no one would take any serious note of this statement," Venugopal wrote in his order.

