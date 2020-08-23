Panaji, August 23: A 30-year-old man was arrested by the north Goa district police on Sunday for allegedly raping a differently-abled 13-year-old girl, an official said.

The accused Varun Nayyar has been arrested by officials of the Porvorim police station after a complaint was filed by the victim's parents. Jalpaiguri Gangrape Case: Three Accused Sent to 8-Day Police Custody.

"Nayyar has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act and relevant sections of the Goa Children's Act," Inspector in-charge of the Porvorim police station Ninad Deulkar said.

Nayyar is son of a popular businessman who runs a chain of restaurants in the state.

