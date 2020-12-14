Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A man died by suicide at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district with a video allegedly showing him blaming his wife and her relatives for the extreme step, police said on Monday.

Jitendra, a resident of Bagwala locality under Khanpur police station area of the district, was allegedly tortured by his wife Manisha Rani and her family and was found hanging at his house last Thursday. He made a video in which he has accused his wife and his family members.

Police said the victim's father Om Prakash lodged a complaint on Sunday and an abetment of suicide case has been registered against five people, including his wife, on Sunday.

In the complaint, the father stated that his son Jitendra got married to Manisha, a resident of Dhameda village from the same district, on June 9 earlier in the year.

In the six months of their marriage, the couple used to have frequent quarrels, the complaint stated.

On December 10, Manisha called Jitendra to her maternal home in Dhameda, where Manisha's brother Mukesh and her brother-in-law Tinku verbally abused and then beat him up.

After coming home, Jitendra hanged himself from the ceiling around evening. The complaint also mentioned that Manisha was apparently in an illicit relationship with her brother-in-law.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said police contacted Jitendra's family members after the video had gone viral and the case was thereafter registered.

