Bhadohi, Nov 4 (PTI) A special POCSO court here on Friday sentenced an 80-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor Dalit girl last year, an official said.

Additional Sessions Judge Madhu Dogra convicted Chunni Lal Yadav and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, to be given to the 8-year-old girl as compensation.

Also Read | Twitter Layoffs: Some Indian Employees Sacked, Remaining Staff in Constant Fear.

Special public prosecutor (POCSO Act) Kauleshwar Nath Pandey said on February 25, 2021, the girl had gone to a field to get grass at around 3.00 pm when Yadav, the farm owner, raped her.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against Yadav under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code, SC-ST Act and POCSO Act, Pandey said.

Also Read | Odd-Even May Come Back in Delhi Amid Worsening Air Quality: Know Rules, Expected Date, Previous Exemptions of Traffic Rationing Measure Being Considered by Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)