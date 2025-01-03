Bahraich (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A man was arrested near the Indo-Nepal border in here for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs worth approximately Rs 50 lakh to Nepal, an official said on Friday.

Ram Sagar, a resident of Duwidhapur in Rupaidha police station area of Bahraich was arrested in this joint operation conducted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police.

"Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint patrol by SSB and Rupaidha police intercepted a man near Border Pillar 651/11 around 10 pm on Thursday night. During a search, we found 70 grams of smack hidden in a black polythene bag inside his pant pocket," Dilip Kumar, Deputy Commandant of the 42nd Battalion of the SSB, told PTI,

According to the SSB officer, during preliminary questioning, Ram Sagar revealed that the smack was given to him by a person from Bahraich and was intended to be delivered to a Nepalese contact in Nepalganj.

"The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakh in the international market," Kumar added.

Pradyumn Kumar Singh, Circle Officer of Nanpara, said the narcotics have been seized and a case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act at Rupaidha police station.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, Singh added.

