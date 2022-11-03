Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A special court in the neighbouring Shamli district convicted a man for raping a 16-year-old Dalit girl and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Thursday.

Special judge Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, Nikunj Kumar.

The district government council of Shamli, Sanjay Chouhan, told PTI here on Thursday that the minor was brought from her house and raped by Kumar and one Kallu in a village under Kotwali police station in Shamli district on April 4, 2021. Kallu died during the course of hearing of the case.

Police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Kumar.

