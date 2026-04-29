India News | UP: Massive Fire Breaks out at Gaur Green Avenue Residential Complex in Ghaziabad

Indirapuram (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at Gaur Green Avenue in the Abhay Khand area of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, triggering panic among residents.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported, and efforts are underway to bring the fire under control.

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The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)