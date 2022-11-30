Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Six people, including three children, were killed and three suffered burn injuries on Tuesday evening after a fire gutted a building in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the deceased Raman Kumar, an electronics and jewellery shop owner, used to live in the building along with his family of nine members that caught the blaze.

"Around 18 fire tenders of Agra, Etah, Mainpuri, and Firozabad and police personnel of 12 stations were immediately pressed into the service after receiving an intimation of the incident, Ashish Tiwari, SP Firozabad said.

"Prima facie the cause of the fire that broke out in a building in Padham town of Jasrana area under Firozabad district is believed to be of a short circuit," senior police personnel added.

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his anguish over the incident in Jasrana of district Firozabad.

Praying for peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials for the proper treatment of the injured admitted to the Hospital and prayed for their speedy recovery. Along with this, the senior district office bearers and police officers have been instructed to go to the spot and get relief work done on a war level.

"The Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials for the proper treatment of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery," the Office of the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

