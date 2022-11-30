Surat, November 28: Gujarat Assemble Elections 2022 are right around the corner. This polling season, assembly seats of Lathi, Jasdan, Khambhalia, Porbandar, and Talala, along with 177 other seats will go under the polls. The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 will be held in two phases with polling on 89 seats on December 1 and on 93 on December 5. The election results of the Lathi, Jasdan, Khambhalia, Porbandar, Talala and 177 Vidhan Sabha seats will be announced on December 8, 2022. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Has Never Won These Seats Despite Its Dominance For Past 27 Years.

Of the Lathi, Jasdan, Khambhalia, Porbandar, and Talala assembly seats, four were won by Congress in the 2017 assembly elections while BJP had bagged Porbandar. Till now, Gujarat was witnessing the electoral battle between BJP and Congress. However, with the entry of the AAP, the state is all set to witness a triangular electoral contest. Scroll down to know past poll results, polling, and result date, and names of candidates in Lathi, Jasdan, Khambhalia, Porbandar, and Talala assembly elections 2022. Morbi, Jamnagar North, Amreli, Katargam, Varachha Road Elections 2022: Check Electoral History, Polling and Result Date of the Gujarat Assembly Seats.

Lathi Election 2022:

In 2017, Virjibhai Thummar of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Gopalbhai (chamardi) of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This time, Lathi will go under polls on December 1. Congress has once again fielded their sitting MLA Virjibhai Thummar from Lathi assembly seat.BJP has shown trust in Janakbhai Talaviya while Jaysukh Detroja is AAP's candidate. Will Thummar manage to retain his seat? we will know on December 8.

Jasdan Election 2022:

Jasdan assembly seat was won by Congress' Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya in 2017. However, Bavaliya switched parties, and is now a BJP candidate from Jasdan seat. Bholabhai Gohil has been given opportunity by Congress to retain its seat. Meanwhile Tejas Gajipara has been nominated by the AAP. The results of Jasdan polls will be declared on December 8.

Khambhalia Election 2022:

Congress candidate Ahir Vikram Arjanbhai won the seat in 2017 assembly polls. Arjanbhai will be up against BJP's Mulubhai Bera and AAP's cm candidate Isudan Gadhvi. Due to this special equation, the Khambhalia seat will enjoy special attention this polling season.

Porbandar Election 2022:

The saffron party has once again fielded their seating MLA Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya from the Porbandar assembly seat. Bokhiriya will be pitted against Congress candidate Arjun Modhvadia and AAP's Jeevan Jungi. The results will be declared on December 8.

Talala Election 2022:

Talala assembly seat was also won by Congress in 2017. In previous assembly polls, Ahir Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad won the seat by defeating BJP's Parmar Govindbhai Varjangbhai. However, barad joined BJP in 2020, leaking the Congress in the constituency. Barad, now BJP candidate will go against Congress' Mansinh Dodia, and AAP's Devender Solanki.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP's winning tally came down to two digits at 99 while the Congress bettered its performance by winning 77 seats. With its aggressive campaign, AAP is projecting itself as the main challenger to BJP in the state, where polls have typically remained a bilateral contest between the saffron party and Congress.

