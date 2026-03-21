Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Saturday offered prayers at Shahi Masjid, Hazratganj in Lucknow on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, calling for peace, harmony, and progress across the country.

Speaking to the media, Ansari said, "Today is the festival of Eid, celebrated across the country with joy. It is certainly a very significant day for the Muslim community. From mosques throughout the nation, prayers have been offered for peace, harmony, and progress."

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Meanwhile, leaders from the Muslim community, cutting across party lines, offered namaz on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the national capital, extending greetings to the nation and wishing peace and harmony for global welfare.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, after offering prayers at the Parliament Street Mosque, told reporters, "This is an important day because for 30 days, we seek forgiveness from Allah for our sins and we pray. We celebrate after 30 days of prayers. Ramzan is a month when we cleanse our souls and give a message of love. This is a joyous day."

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BJP national media incharge Yaser Jilani, also offered prayers at Parliament Street Mosque, said that this is a joyous day.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad extended his greetings and said, "Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Eid. We pray to Allah that the war and bloodshed, especially in West Asia, where about 1 crore Indians work, which benefits the country, end and there be peace."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered namaz at Imamia Hall Masjid on Panchkuian Road, joining citizens in prayers on the festive occasion.

At the end of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI)

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