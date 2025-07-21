Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) To enhance investor facilitation and internal efficiency, Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Monday launched the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal for Udyami Mitras at the Invest UP office here.

The launch took place during a high-level review meeting on industrial development, export promotion and investment facilitation, an official statement said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Accuses BJP MLA Prabhu Chouhan's Son Prateek of Rape, Threatens To Kill Self if Justice Not Served.

The cloud-based HRMS portal, seamlessly integrated with the state's 'Nivesh Sarathi' platform, is designed to digitise and streamline key administrative functions for Udyami Mitras, including attendance, leave, payroll, Form-16 generation and other HR operations.

It provides real-time access to employee records, promotes transparency and reinforces administrative oversight across district and state levels. By transitioning from manual to system-based workflows, the portal enables end-to-end automation of HR processes, the statement said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 29 Lakh Electors Didn't Submit SIR Forms, 43 Lakh Not Found at Listed Addresses, Says ECI While Sharing Data With Parties.

The minister emphasised that this portal marks another milestone in strengthening the institutional framework for investor support in UP.

"Udyami Mitras plays a critical role in translating the state's investor-friendly policies into on-ground impact. With the launch of this HRMS system, we are further empowering them with digital tools to function more effectively," he said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Udyami Mitra Yojana launched in 2023, over 110 trained Udyami Mitras have been deployed across districts and industrial authorities.

They act as direct facilitators between investors and government, supporting tasks such as land identification, MoU tracking, investment proposal verification, industrial interactions and resolution of bottlenecks through platforms like Nivesh Mitra and Nivesh Sarathi.

The HRMS portal is a forward-looking system that enhances operational efficiency, accountability and ease of doing business, the minister said.

"It will strengthen back-end governance and enable faster, more structured investor support," he added.

During the review meeting, the minister also assessed the status of departmental coordination and directed swift resolution of pending issues. Discussions included plans and sector-focused initiatives being prepared for the upcoming ground-breaking ceremony.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)