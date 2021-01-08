Noida (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Two petrol pump employees on their way to a bank in Greater Noida were robbed off their cash by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men who also took away their scooter, police said on Friday.

The cash, estimated to be around Rs 2 lakh, was in the boot of the scooter on which the employees were riding to the bank to deposit the money, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said the incident took place in Surajpur police station area in the morning.

"Two employees of Karanwal petrol pump were on their way to the bank in the morning when two people on a Bullet motorcycle waylaid them. The duo fled with their scooter which had the cash kept in its boot," he said.

"The employees tried to chase them but in vain. The employees informed the local police that they were going to the bank to deposit the cash," he added.

Chander said an FIR has been lodged on the basis of the complaint made by the employees and an investigation has been launched.

"The scooter and the cash would be recovered soon. We have got some substantial clue in this case," he added.

