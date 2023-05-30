Lucknow, May 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police and Amazon India on Tuesday announced coming together to tackle the menace of online shopping scams with a consumer education and awareness campaign- #MissionGraHAQ, UP police officials said here.

The two partners are collaborating to explore several joint initiatives aimed at empowering consumers to shop online with greater confidence.

The UP Police and Amazon India have agreed to join forces to educate online consumers about their rights as well as raise awareness about safe shopping practices and protecting online shoppers from bad actors.

These joint projects will also include special initiatives aimed at enhancing online safety of women by creating awareness about identity theft, impersonation and online financial frauds, they said.

“Amazon is a strong partner and our alliance will help us not just fight, but also prevent online scams. Our initiatives, especially social media campaigns, will be an important enabler to help consumers shop online with confidence. Our partnership comes at a time when we are witnessing a significant surge in online transactions post-Covid. There's an increased need for consumers to be vigilant and our joint initiatives will help us do just that,” Special DG Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

“Amazon is excited to join forces with the Uttar Pradesh Police to promote awareness on online scams and frauds. This association will help us deliver on our shared mission of enhancing online safety and promote a trustworthy digital space ... This collaboration will not only educate a large consumer base, but also enable us to identify and foster a secure digital experience," Vice President, Public Policy, Amazon India Chetan Krishnaswamy said.

The partnership with the UP Police will complement Amazon India's consumer education initiative, 'Mission GraHAQ', that is spreading awareness about safe online shopping practices, consumer rights and more.

As part of this collaboration, UP police and Amazon have agreed to explore several joint projects, including consumer awareness campaigns and educating women about identifying online bad actors, safe use of ecommerce and social media, preventing online scams and frauds, officials said.

