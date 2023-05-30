Meerut, May 30: An eight-year-old girl was critically injured after she was attacked by a pitbull dog in Meerut district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Vaishno Dham Colony, located in the Kankarkheda Police Station area of the city.

The victim, identified as Varnika, was riding a bicycle with her sister outside her house at the time of the incident. The girl fell off her bicycle when the dog attacked her. Subsequently, it inflicted severe injuries on her by biting and clawing at her. Pitbull Attack in Delhi Caught on Camera: Brave Woman Rescues Boy as Aggressive Pitbull Terrier Dog Attacks Locals in Uttam Nagar, Old Video Goes Viral Again.

CCTV Footage of Minor Girl Being Attacked by Pitbull Dog

The unconscious girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while the other children ran away upon seeing the dog. Residents of the colony have lodged a complaint with the police, demanding swift action. Circle Officer, Abhishek Patel, said that based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered, and preliminary legal action is being taken.

