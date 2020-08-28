Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested the main accused in the killing of journalist Ratan Singh who was shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia on August 24, Jyoti Narayan, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) said.

The accused has been identified as Prashant and further investigation is underway.

A case had been registered against 10 accused. A police official has also been suspended in connection with the case. (ANI)

