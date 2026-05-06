India News | UP: Police Arrest Wanted Criminal with Rs 50,000 Bounty After Encounter

Shravasti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 after an encounter near the Devarniya Bridge in Shravasti.

According to the police, the criminal was charged with a robbery and murder case.

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The encounter took place near the Devarniya Bridge on Tuesday night, after police surrounded him upon receiving information of his whereabouts.

The accused opened fire at the police, prompting retaliation. He was injured in the right leg and subsequently admitted to the CHC Malhipur, Shravasti, SP Rahul Bhati said.

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"It was confirmed that the criminal was charged in a robbery and murder case and had a reward of ₹50,000 on his head. He was subsequently admitted to CHC Malhipur, where his condition was reported as stable. He will be arrested and sent to jail for further legal proceedings," he said.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a 7-year-old child who was reported missing on May 2, 2026, was found dead on May 5, 2026, in a maize field, in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), East Hardoi, Subodh Gautam, said that the complaint of a 7-year-old's abduction was lodged at the Mallawan police station regarding the disappearance of the child. The police registered a case under various sections and formed two teams to investigate the disappearance.

After three days, on May 5, the child's body was discovered in a maize field. Following this, the police conducted a thorough investigation of the scene, and the field unit collected evidence. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)